FASTSIGNS INTERNATIONAL, INC. NAMES U.S. AND CANADIAN VENDORS OF THE YEAR

Grimco and ND Graphics Recognized for Incredible Supplier Relationship

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, presented the U.S. Vendor of the Year Award to Grimco and the Canadian Vendor of the Year Award to Grimco and ND Graphics at the 2026 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year is selected by FASTSIGNS franchisees and is based on the integrity of business practices, product quality, and having a long-term commitment to the FASTSIGNS network.

"The Vendor of the Year title is reserved for those who demonstrate a relentless commitment to the franchisee experience, who go beyond the transaction to become a vital part of our franchisees' daily operations," said Jim Howe, president of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are honoring Grimco and ND Graphics because they have distinguished themselves by delivering not just quality products, but the kind of proactive service that allows our centers to thrive."

For more than 20 years, Grimco has partnered with FASTSIGNS centers, providing quality wholesale sign supply products including wide format digital media and equipment, substrates, electrical components, screen printing supplies, traffic signs and sign blanks.

"Receiving the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year award for both the United States and Canada for 2025 is a tremendous honor for Grimco," shared Director of National Accounts – Franchises, Allyson Dworak. "Our partnership with FASTSIGNS franchisees and corporate is built on a shared commitment to grow together. This award reflects the hard work of our entire company to help each FASTSIGNS location thrive. Thank you for your partnership and this recognition."

ND Graphics has been privileged to support FASTSIGNS centers since 2017 by providing a full range of sign and visual graphics materials, equipment and product solutions. Their offerings include everything from essential sign‑making supplies to advanced digital media and electrical components.

"ND Graphics is very honoured to be recognized as FASTSIGNS' Canadian Vendor of the Year," said ND Graphics Strategic Account Manager, Rick Lewicki. "We remain committed to working closely with FASTSIGNS to deliver the products and solutions they require to help grow their businesses. Our 10 Canadian branches take great pride in supporting all FASTSIGNS locations across Canada with quality materials and services to ensure the continued success of our partnership. We value our longstanding relationship with FASTSIGNS Canada and look forward to building our partnership in the years ahead."

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

