FASTSIGNS to Receive AAFD Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association, will be accepting the American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD) Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award at the AAFD Franchisee Leadership Summit's awards gala.

The AAFD Virtual Leadership Summit will be held June 23 through 26 and will enable franchisees valuable keynote sessions, industry-related seminars, networking opportunities, and the franchising awards gala. Led by both innovative and talented franchise leaders, attendees will have the opportunity to participate virtually in conversations that center on Empowering Franchisee Associations.

"FASTSIGNS International is honored to be presented with the AAFD Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award from an organization that represents franchisees from many industries and from coast to coast," said Catherine Monson. "This award is due to our absolute commitment to consistently implementing the best practices of franchising excellence: focusing on increasing franchisee profitability; helping our franchisees grow their profitable sales; increasing the value of the FASTSIGNS' brand; open and candid two-way communication; franchisee involvement and engagement; treating all franchisees with fairness, respect and dignity; and further increasing already high franchisee satisfaction. We are committed to outstanding, positive franchisee-franchisor relationships and providing world-class leadership and support. Our entire team is committed to these principles, which has resulted in the highly successful franchising company we are."

The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers is a national non-profit trade association representing the rights and interests of franchisees and independent dealers throughout the United States. The AAFD was formed by the Declaration of Trust in May of 1992 with the original mission of "Bringing Fairness to Franchising."

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 — for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises and Franchise Gator recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the Top 100 Franchises . In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans . Additionally, FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers and Top Franchises for Veterans . In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as one of its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

