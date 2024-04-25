FastSpring and EBANX Forge Partnership to Expand Pix Payments for Digital Products in Brazil

Through the integration, the companies aim to provide the best payment experience to Brazilian clients through local payments via the fast-growing and highly adopted Pix

CURITIBA, Brazil, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring , the leading merchant of record for global SaaS and software companies, and EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payments for rising markets, announce today a partnership to enhance users' payment experience within FastSpring's product suite in Latin America through local payment method Pix.

Pix, Brazil's instant payment system introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020, has rapidly gained popularity among consumers as a preferred digital payment method. According to market data from EBANX's annual study, Beyond Borders , Pix is projected to account for 40% of the total value of digital commerce in Brazil by 2026, tied with credit cards in market share. Furthermore, Pix is expected to comprise 20% of digital commerce transactions within Latin America by the same year.

As part of this partnership, FastSpring's platform will integrate EBANX's Pix payment processing capabilities, enabling global SaaS, software, video game, and digital product companies to offer Pix payments to Brazilian customers seamlessly. This partnership also allows Brazilian digital products companies to utilize FastSpring's platform to power their global expansion while seamlessly maintaining Pix payments for their consumers at home. This integration marks FastSpring's debut in accepting Pix payments and reinforces its commitment to providing localized payment solutions to its clients in the Latin American market.

"This partnership with EBANX allows FastSpring to leverage local payments, starting with the largest Latin American market, by delivering one of the country's preferred payment methods," stated Dan Garcia, Sr. Director of Payments, Risk, and Compliance at FastSpring. "The FastSpring platform enables sellers of digital goods to accept the most popular global payment methods. Adding Pix opens up the Brazilian market to new buyers who do not have internationally enabled cards. It's a must-have payment method in Brazil. Our partnership with EBANX enables this code-free upgrade for our customers."

EBANX, known for its expertise in facilitating cross-border payments in Latin America, will serve as the exclusive partner processing Pix payments for FastSpring in Brazil. Through EBANX's extensive regional knowledge and infrastructure, FastSpring aims to streamline payment processes and enhance the overall purchasing experience for its clients and their customers in Brazil.

"The collaboration between FastSpring and EBANX means a significant step forward in providing tailored payment solutions for digital product companies operating in Brazil," commented Gregory Cornwell, Vice-President of Channels and Business Development at EBANX. "By integrating Pix payments into FastSpring's platform, we are facilitating access to a key payment method in the Brazilian market, ultimately enabling businesses to expand their reach and drive growth."

In addition to Pix, FastSpring's platform offers a comprehensive suite of e-commerce solutions, including merchant of record services that handle tax calculation, collection, and remittance, thereby reducing operational complexities and costs for digital product companies expanding globally.

FastSpring powers global payments for SaaS and software companies, video game publishers, and other digital goods businesses. As a merchant of record, FastSpring provides a fully managed payment solution including checkout, fraud mitigation, comprehensive sales tax and VAT compliance, and more. Founded in 2005, FastSpring is a privately owned company headquartered in California with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, and Canada.

EBANX is the leading payment platform connecting global companies with customers from one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 in Brazil with the mission of giving people access to buy in international digital commerce. With powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, combined with in-depth knowledge of the markets where it operates, EBANX enables global businesses to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales, and fostering seamless purchase experiences for businesses and clients.

