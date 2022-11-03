FastSpring Announces David Vogelpohl as New Chief Marketing Officer

New CMO brings extensive growth experience to FastSpring

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring, the leading commerce platform for over 3,500 growth-stage SaaS and software companies, announced the appointment of David Vogelpohl as the chief marketing officer. Vogelpohl joins FastSpring from WP Engine, where he served as VP of Growth.

"I'm super excited to join FastSpring and leverage my extensive background driving elite growth for digital platforms and software companies in order to help spread the word about FastSpring's incredible ability to unlock growth for the software and SaaS companies we serve," said Vogelpohl.

For over 15 years, FastSpring has been helping SaaS and software companies scale around the world by providing a no-hassle global payment & digital fulfillment platform. Under Vogelpohl's leadership, FastSpring will expand and further strengthen its brand presence, engagement, and contributions to the global software and SaaS communities.

"David is an outstanding addition to our team. Not only is he a proven growth leader, but he also has deep experience and connection with the growth stage global SaaS customer community that we serve," said FastSpring CEO David Nachman.

Since 1996, Vogelpohl has been leading teams focusing on building and growing digital businesses offering technology-based products, platforms, and services. Vogelpohl's in-house roles included leading teams which built elite growth engines, software, and other critical business systems for leading digital brands like WP Engine, StudioPress (Genesis Framework), Flywheel, and DataFoundry.

Vogelpohl also operated his digital agency which serviced top brands like Esurance, Pioneer Electronics, and many more. As a 25+ year digital veteran and thought leader, he is a popular speaker at virtual and live digital marketing and technology events.

As CMO of FastSpring, he will lead FastSpring's advanced team of performance marketers and leaders in expanding FastSpring's culture of growth through iterative testing. With a quickly growing market of software and SaaS companies and a platform more powerful and convenient than ever, FastSpring and Vogelpohl are well-equipped to expand FastSpring's leadership position as the go-to solution software for companies around the world.

About FastSpring

FastSpring is the leading global digital commerce platform for emerging growth software and SaaS companies. The platform automatically collects and remits all sales and VAT taxes, minimizes fraudulent transactions, and ensures optimal authorization rates. Global experts support the FastSpring platform powering over 10 million transactions per year, enabling more than 3,500 companies to sell in all major currencies in over 200 countries.

