FastSpring Appoints Mansoor Bajowala as VP of Global Customer Operations; Doubles Down on Customer Service Strategy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring, the leading commerce platform for over 3,500 growth-stage SaaS and software companies, is increasing its investment to become a world-class leader in customer service and customer success.

"As we continue to see record growth and profitability, we are investing heavily to support our customers all around the world," said David Nachman, CEO, FastSpring. "By adding world-class leadership, doubling our staff in many areas, and expanding our service locations across the globe, we are positioned to not only manage the growth but delight our customers in the process"

Many of the SaaS companies that FastSpring serves are in a high growth phase, expanding into new products and markets. In turn, they have increasingly complex commerce needs and frequently seek FastSpring's assistance and expertise.

In response, FastSpring plans to double its customer success staff this year. Since a large portion of FastSpring's customer base is located in Europe, the company plans to add a significant percentage of these resources in Amsterdam and Belfast, positioning it to provide better service for global customers.

Additionally, FastSpring recently appointed Mansoor Bajowala as the VP of Global Customer Operations to lead these efforts. In his new role, Bajowala will lead the company's customer success, support, and knowledge management functions.

Bajowala has over 20 years of experience in software and consulting and has spent the last nine years as a senior executive in private equity-backed companies where he has led various operational functions. He joins FastSpring from Omnitracs, a fleet management software provider. In his most recent role, Bajowala served as General Manager and VP of Sales and Operations for their international business.

"FastSpring exists to help our customers and employees grow — my goal will be to ensure customer service is our north star. I'm passionate about providing efficient, accurate, and pragmatic customer service while maintaining a rewarding working environment," said Bajowala.

"Given our ambitious goals, we will benefit greatly by having a customer success leader such as Mansoor that is highly talented and experienced in many of these areas," said FastSpring CEO David Nachman. "Having spent considerable time with Mansoor, I am confident he will be a strong fit with our culture, an excellent senior leader of the company, and a great leader of our operational teams."

About FastSpring

FastSpring is the leading global digital commerce platform for emerging growth software and SaaS companies. Our platform automatically collects and remits all sales and VAT taxes, minimizes fraudulent transactions, and ensures optimal authorization rates. Global experts support the FastSpring platform powering over 10 million transactions per year enabling more than 3,500 companies to sell in all major currencies in over 200 countries.

