FastSpring Expands Payments Support With Apple Pay, Pix, Preferred Payment Method and More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring announces the release of two new payment methods across its checkouts: Apple Pay and Pix and customized payment experience optimization with Preferred Payment Method. These features are augmented by additional improvements to existing payment methods like the addition of PayPal support in China and even further improvements to approval rates in Europe.

Apple Pay: Seamless Transactions Within the Apple Ecosystem

As Apple Pay adoption continues to grow, incorporating Apple Pay into payment options becomes an essential part of your digital strategy. Whether you're a game developer looking to capture more of the Apple market – and take advantage of the new rules under the Digital Markets Act – or if you've been selling on Mac and iPhones for years, this integration offers a quicker, and more familiar, checkout process for Apple users.

Pix: Expand Your Reach in Brazil

Pix, the most popular payment method in Brazil, has revolutionized how transactions are conducted in the region. With more than 153 million individual users, Pix allows users to tap into a new segment of the global market while avoiding cross-border fees.

Preferred Payment Method: Tailor Your Checkout Experience

Preferred Payment Method empowers users to customize the payment experience, presenting options for payment methods that resonate with customers. This approach not only streamlines the checkout process, but also boosts transaction completion rates by reducing the likelihood of cart abandonment because of a missing payment method:

Whether you're selling SaaS and software, video games, or other digital goods, FastSpring lets you reduce your payments, subscriptions, entitlements, fulfillment, and tax management stack down to one. We manage all the hard parts of transacting globally allowing you to focus on moving your business farther, faster. Today, over 3,500 companies trust FastSpring to enable over 12 million transactions every year across the globe.

