FastSpring Launches Hubspot Integration and Expands on its B2B Offering with its Summer Product Releases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a B2B organization using a product-led model or using a team for sales-assisted transactions, FastSpring has a suite of solutions to support you. We're happy to announce the launch of new and upcoming B2B solutions available on the FastSpring platform for B2B companies:

Hubspot Integration

Proforma Invoices

Subscription Co-Terming

Invoice API

Optimization for Discounts and Coupons

Hubspot Integration: Manage Sales Where Your Team Already Works

FastSpring's Hubspot integration simplifies the operational management of products, pricing, user accounts through automatic data transfer from the FastSpring system to and from Hubspot which allows you to trigger email marketing automation and enable your sales, support, and billing teams who use Hubspot to manage relationships with customers and prospects. Plus, sales teams can generate a FastSpring quote directly from a Hubspot deal to close deals quicker and smoother.

Key Benefits:

Integrated Marketing & Sales Automation: Combine the power of FastSpring for payments and subscriptions with the power of Hubspot for email marketing automation and as a CRM.

Combine the power of FastSpring for payments and subscriptions with the power of Hubspot for email marketing automation and as a CRM. Operational Efficiency: Users have automated flows between Hubspot and FastSpring to simplify deal flows and lead to faster close rates.

Proforma Invoice API

Automate the creation of proforma invoices through the Proforma Invoice API. Using existing estimates and proration calculations from the FastSpring Platform, generate invoices that reflect your custom pricing structures, discounts, and negotiated rates. Plus, handle renewals and plan changes with invoices containing comparative cost breakdowns or immediate plan change calculations.

Key Benefits:

Improved Customer Communication: Offer up clear communication and transparency around pricing by providing proforma invoices before a customer is asked to pay.

Offer up clear communication and transparency around pricing by providing proforma invoices before a customer is asked to pay. Faster Renewal Cycles: Accelerate renewals or plan changes with automatically generated proforma invoices that customers can use to make decisions.

Subscription Co-Terming

Simplify your customers' subscription management by aligning renewal dates or consolidating currencies or payment methods used into a single entity through subscription co-terming.

Key Benefits:

Streamlined Subscription Management: Consolidate subscriptions under a common identifier like currency, payment method, or currency used.

Consolidate subscriptions under a common identifier like currency, payment method, or currency used. Enhanced Flexibility for Customers: Make it easier than ever for customers to not only adjust their subscriptions, but also bring everything under a unified roof.

Coupon & Discount Management Optimization

If you offer coupons as part of your PLG (ecommerce) channel, you'll enjoy powerful coupon and discount capabilities. Automate complex discount rules to ensure that your buyers know exactly what coupons are available and which discounts are being applied, no matter their use case.

Key Benefits:

Reduce Complexity: With the new coupon automation, complex discount rules can easily be applied without additional headache for teams.

With the new coupon automation, complex discount rules can easily be applied without additional headache for teams. Consistency and Clarity for Customers: Customers will always be able to get the discounts they're looking for and you can make sure that they're being applied correctly in all cases.

Upcoming Invoice APIs

Our latest updates to the Invoice API improves automation of the invoicing process to reduce manual data entry and errors. These improvements will allow you to automate the entire invoicing process via our suite of APIs so your teams can know that when they're entering information into your forms it'll be passed over to the systems they're already using like Salesforce.

FastSpring drives B2B growth

With FastSpring, you can close your PLG and sales-led opportunities faster. Instantly expand your B2B SaaS business worldwide, all in one place without the headache of global sales tax and compliance. Accept the top 98% of payment methods in 185 countries, including low-cost options like ACH and SEPA all within our powerful invoicing, quoting, and CRM integrations.

