FastTrack Announces Appointment of New Chief Information Officer (CIO) from Majesco/ClaimVantage

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leader in the Life & Disability Insurance vertical, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Cotter as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Barry brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the field of information technology and application development, having previously served as the Vice President of Delivery at Majesco/ClaimVantage.

With this strategic appointment, FastTrack reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation, digital transformation, and delivering exceptional services to its valued customers. Barry will play a pivotal role in driving our digital strategy, optimizing our IT infrastructure, and spearheading new initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Barry has an impressive background in leading IT teams and delivering transformative solutions. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to leveraging technology to gain a competitive edge and drive business growth. He brings a deep understanding of the Life and Disability insurance vertical and possesses a unique perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to FastTrack's continued success.

As the new CIO, Barry will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of our technology roadmap, ensuring the alignment of IT initiatives with our strategic goals, and fostering innovation within our organization. His expertise will be instrumental in leveraging emerging technologies, harnessing data analytics, and strengthening our cybersecurity infrastructure to safeguard our digital assets.

"FastTrack extends its warmest welcome to Barry and expresses our excitement in embarking on this new chapter of technological advancement. We firmly believe that Barry's exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence will greatly benefit our organization and position us at the forefront of technological innovation in the Life and Disability claims vertical," said Michael Fredkin, President of FastTrack.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a Kamine Technology Group (KTG) division – is a full-service intelligent technology solutions provider in the Life & Disability insurance vertical. Leading the way for more than 10+ years, FastTrack boasts a growing client portfolio consisting of a large ratio of top-tier insurers in both the Group and Individual marketplace in the USA and Canada. Our made-for-insurance intelligent technology, including AI, digitizes & automates up to 90% of the claims journey, from claim intake to adjudication, resulting in lightning-fast claim outcomes that typically improve Claim Handle Time by 30%-40%. FastTrack helps insurers free up valuable human resources to focus on mission-critical tasks, such as improving the customer experience and making informed claim decisions. Furthermore, FastTrack's suite of technology solutions and services empowers insurers to triage claims, understand risk management options, reduce manual administration, create straight thru processing, leverage comprehensive data via online Claimant, Beneficiaries, Employers, Agents/Brokers portals, and digital claimant profiles to achieve informed, consistent, repeatable, defensible, and objective claim decisions.

