FastTrack Continues to Address Growing Demand, Welcomes Claims Expert Teresa Thorson to Their InsurTech Team

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack is excited to announce Teresa Thorson as their new Life & Disability Practice Manager. In this newly-created role, Teresa will bring enhanced consultative services to the marketplace to identify and implement best practices for Life & Disability claims management using FastTrack's automated workflow and occupational matching technology platform.

"I'm looking forward to leveraging my industry experience and knowledge to assist customers in their mission to bring more automated solutions to their claims processes," Teresa said, "Joining FastTrack's already experienced team gives me the opportunity to partner with more industry leaders and provide FastTrack's advanced and ever-evolving claims management solutions to the industry at large, moving the Life & Disability insurance business as a whole towards digital transformation."

Teresa's prior roles include several influential positions managing national teams of claims professionals and overall operational responsibilities at the executive management level. Her experience spans Life, Disability, Absence, and Dental claims for several insurance carriers, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for ElipsLife, a subsidiary of SwissRe.

As Life & Disability Practice Manager, Teresa will be working closely with potential client partners to gain an understanding of their business needs to help match them with FastTrack's suite of solutions and services.

"Teresa is a perfect match for the FastTrack brand. Her deep understanding of industry-wide Life & Disability claims processes and the needs of our current and potential partners—matched with her clear communication and welcoming demeanor—puts an ideal face on our Customer First mindset," said Thomas Capato, CEO at FastTrack.

About FastTrack:

Powered by its advanced Digital Automation and Risk Management Tools, FastTrack simplifies the Claim & Application data collection process and Disability Occupational Matching through the utilization of Robotics (RPA), Barcoding, ICR/OCR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digitization.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Life & Disability Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

About Teresa Thorson:

Teresa has been working in the industry nearly 30 years and still maintains an active Life & Health License from her early years in the industry as a sales representative. Teresa has both US and international claims and customer service expertise, which has spurred her passion for travel. She currently lives with her husband in Sugar Grove, IL—a suburb of Chicago—close to her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

