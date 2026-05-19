FastWave Medical Secures Four New International Patents

Newly issued patents in Australia and Japan cover the company's Artero™ E-IVL and Sola™ L-IVL platforms as FastWave advances toward peripheral and coronary IDE trials.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --- FastWave Medical has added four international patents to its intellectual property portfolio, bringing the company's total to 13 patents worldwide, including nine in the United States.

The new patents cover both of FastWave's intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platforms — Artero™, the company's electric IVL system for peripheral artery disease (PAD), and Sola™, its laser-based IVL (L-IVL) system for coronary artery disease (CAD) — with two issued in Australia and two in Japan.

"This latest expansion of our patent portfolio strengthens the global protection around both Artero™ and Sola™ and reflects the depth of innovation behind FastWave's dual-platform IVL strategy," said Tristan Tieso, COO of FastWave Medical. "As we advance toward peripheral and coronary IDE trials, our expanding IP portfolio remains an important part of how we protect FastWave's technology and build long-term strategic value."

As physicians increasingly turn to IVL to treat calcific artery disease, the category has become one of the most closely watched areas in cardiovascular medical devices. Even so, first-generation systems have left room for improvement in speed, control, usability, and adaptability across procedural settings. FastWave is advancing the next generation of IVL technology to address those gaps across both peripheral and coronary applications.

"Calcified arterial disease remains one of the most difficult challenges in interventional medicine, particularly when calcium limits device delivery, lesion expansion, or procedural efficiency," said Dr. Miguel Montero-Baker, CEO and Medical Director of HOPE Amputation Prevention Center. "As IVL becomes more widely adopted, physicians will continue to look for technologies that can make calcium modification fast, predictable, and easy to integrate into real-world procedures."

The patent milestone builds on a string of recognitions and clinical progress for FastWave. The company was named one of Fierce Medtech's 2024 "Fierce 15" companies and was selected as MD+DI's 2025 Medtech Company of the Year. Last year, FastWave completed a 30-patient first-in-human study of its L-IVL coronary platform, following an earlier first-in-human study of its electric peripheral IVL platform. Both are on track to advance into IDE trials throughout 2026 and 2027.

About FastWave Medical

FastWave Medical pioneers next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology to transform the treatment of calcific artery disease in peripheral and coronary applications. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans with deep startup and multinational medical device experience, FastWave has secured over $50 million in venture funding to advance its dual-platform IVL systems.

The company's technologies address key limitations in current calcium-modification devices by improving deliverability, energy output, and usability, eliminating extra procedural steps while maintaining the simplicity that has driven IVL's rapid clinical adoption. Learn more at https://fastwavemedical.com .

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SOURCE FastWave Medical