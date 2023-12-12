FastWay Selects Sitetracker to Help Deploy 15,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Points Throughout Italy

News provided by

Sitetracker

12 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Technology platform increases electric mobility adoption worldwide

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy-based FastWay selected Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, to enable it to install more than 15,000 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points throughout the country over the next decade. FastWay, one of Italy's main independent CPO in the high-power charging sector, represents yet another international expansion of Sitetracker software use, which is already positioned in 100 countries.

Using Sitetracker's EV's Quickstart Plus solution, FastWay can get its whole company up and running on the Sitetracker platform in mere weeks, giving FastWay a time-to-market advantage while speeding the energy transition from fossil fuels to clean electric power. Prior to Sitetracker, FastWay relied on basic off-the-shelf tools like spreadsheets to manage its increasingly complex business. Now, with Sitetracker, the company will have a holistic system to manage all of its EV-specific business functions, from location selection and asset management to job assignments and project supervision.  

"Sitetracker has the best practices for our industry already built into the platform, but it can also be customized to fit our unique business approach and needs," said Paolo Esposto, FastWay Founder. "The user-friendly interface, mobile capabilities, and excellent customer service made Sitetracker the obvious choice to help us move our business forward and into the modern, clean energy future."

"FastWay is precisely the kind of company Sitetracker was built for: An innovator taking an active role in the transition to a more sustainable future by deploying the critical infrastructure needed," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "No major construction business is growing faster than EV charging infrastructure around the world, and our European expansion underscores this. With analyst expectations of this sector to grow by 25% annually, we continue to see strong market demand for our EV charging solution."

EV charging infrastructure providers are under pressure to deploy their stations ubiquitously, but they face challenges including site selection, power resources, construction talent, supply chain, and ongoing operations and maintenance. Sitetracker's software is specifically designed to help smooth those challenges and drive efficiencies in their businesses.

About Sitetracker:
Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

SOURCE Sitetracker

