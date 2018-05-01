Fastweb celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month with free Scholarship resources for undergraduate and graduate students

According to Asianpacificheritage.gov, "the month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants."

Throughout the month, Fastweb will be highlighting scholarship opportunities for Asian-Pacific American Students to help them reach their educational goals and get informed about opportunities to help them pay for their education. A comprehensive group of scholarship opportunities can be found in Fastweb's resource, Scholarships for Asian Pacific American Students. Awards of various amounts up to $16,000 are available in academic areas such as social sciences, journalism, engineering, psychology and more for students exhibiting leadership qualities and demonstrating financial need.

While students pursue their educational dreams, Fastweb continues to provide valuable information on financial aid and opportunities for minority, and all students. Information can be found in the Financial Aid for Minority Students and Asian or Pacific Islander Scholarship Directory resources which include awards, informational databases and financial aid tips.

Fastweb continually provides insightful and free online resources to help students find ways to fund their education.

