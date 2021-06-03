Fastweb highlights new resources to support LGBTQ+ students as they pursue their college goals

WESTON, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, supports Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQ+) students during Pride month with important resources to help them meet their college goals.

Fastweb's newest resource, LGBTQ+ Community Scholarships & Internships, connects LGBTQ+ students with relevant scholarship and internship opportunities to help pay for school. Students will find scholarship opportunities now accepting applications in various areas of interest totalling more than $120,000. Students will also find internship opportunities to help them build experience in their chosen career field.

Additional information on scholarship and internship opportunities, college options, and financial aid can be found in these Fastweb resources:

Fastweb's Scholarship Directory for LGBTQ+ Students. New and largest scholarships for LGBTQ+ students and students involved in promoting equal rights and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

10 Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Colleges. New article highlights LGBTQ+ supportive institutions that focus on awareness and inclusivity.

National Scholarship Directory. All encompassing directory provides all students an efficient way to view scholarships by school year, major, state, and many more categories.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To start the federal student aid process, students should complete the FAFSA for this year before June 30, 2021.

