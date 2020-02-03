Fastweb highlights scholarship opportunities for African American students during Black History Month

WESTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, celebrates the achievements of African Americans throughout history during Black History Month with a spotlight on scholarship opportunities available for today's students.

Fastweb encourages undergraduate, graduate and college-bound African Americans, and all minority students, to help fund their college education by applying for scholarship opportunities. In the new online resource – Scholarships for African American College Students – students can view a comprehensive list of scholarships in many academic areas such as; marketing, psychology, manufacturing operations, financial services and STEM fields. Award amounts range from $500 to $75,000.

"Fastweb is committed to providing access to scholarships for African American students to help them achieve their academic goals," said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "Our 2020 resource is a compilation of scholarship opportunities from educational institutions, foundations and other organizations across a variety of career disciplines that focus on African American students".

Additionally, with Fastweb's College Scholarship Directory, all students can search for awards by school year, ethnicity, race, unique situations and more. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com or download the Fastweb app.

About Fastweb:

Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions, including Monster Studios and SearchMonster, to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services.

