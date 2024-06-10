Fastweb Releases Annual Scholarship and Internship Spotlight for LGBTQ+ Students and Allies

Fastweb

Jun 10, 2024, 11:37 ET

WESTON, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, announces their annual spotlight on LGBTQ+ Community Scholarships & Internships. Scholarship and Internship applications are open now for students focusing their studies in various fields which include STEM fields, Social Work, Community Service, Legal and Law professions. Scholarships can help students pay for their college education to support their career goals.

Fastweb highlights these valuable resources to provide college bound and existing college students additional ways to find scholarship and internship opportunities, as well as financial aid information:

Fastweb is in its 29th year of providing access to scholarship and internship opportunities to college bound and existing college students. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com.

About Fastweb:
Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster
Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers and candidates find the right fit. For 30 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including the flagship website Monster.com®, Monster's innovative app, and a vast array of products and services.

