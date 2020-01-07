Fastweb Spotlights 2020 College Scholarship Opportunities in Annual Student Resource

WESTON, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, has released its annual resource for 2020 that highlights scholarship opportunities for students at all education levels.

Fastweb's 2020 College Scholarships resource outlines a range of scholarship opportunities in multiple educational fields with various awards of up to $20,000.This resource lists scholarships in order of due date and is continuously updated with top opportunities from Fastweb's extensive database.

"This annual resource provides students with scholarship opportunities they can apply to now to support their 2020 college planning," said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "We are committed to providing relevant scholarship, internship and part-time job matches to help all students to help them pursue their college objectives".

Students seeking valuable career skills and experience can find excellent opportunities with Fastweb's 2020 College Internships resource. Students can also view internship matches from leading companies, as well as scholarship matches provided by Fastweb's industry-leading database. Additionally, Fastweb's Part-Time Jobs functionality, powered by Monster, matches students with part-time job opportunities in varying industries including; retail, childcare, and food service.

Fastweb encourages students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Understanding the financial aid process is crucial for all students. More information on the FAFSA application can be found on Fastweb's Financial Aid section. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com or download the Fastweb app.

About Fastweb:

Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions, including Monster Studios and SearchMonster, to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services.

SOURCE Fastweb

Related Links

http://www.fastweb.com

