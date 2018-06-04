Fastweb spotlights student resources to support the LGBTQ student community

Annually in June, events are held to observe Pride Month and the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969. Historians consider this date to be the initiation of the LGBT movement. This commemorative month focuses on recognizing and celebrating the historical impact made by the LGBTQ community.

Fastweb encourages all students to reach their education goals and make their own important impact. Recognizing that paying for higher education is a leading concern of all students, they have compiled scholarship and internship opportunities that focus on the needs of LGBTQ students in the new resource, LGBTQ Community Scholarships & Internships. In this resource, students will find scholarship opportunities now accepting applications in the academic areas of data science, new media, legal studies, government affairs and more. Additionally, there are scholarship opportunities for students who are actively involved in the LGBTQ community. Dynamic internship opportunities can also be found for students looking to build experience in their chosen career field.

More scholarship and financial aid related opportunities can be found in Fastweb's Scholarship Directory for LGBTQ Students and Financial Aid for LGBTQ Students online resources.

Helpful, free online resources that support all students seeking ways to pay for school are available on Fastweb.com and on the Fastweb app.

