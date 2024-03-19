Fat Boyz Barbecue Announces Grand Opening of Newest Coral Springs Location

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Boyz Barbecue, a beloved barbecue restaurant known for its authentic Southern flavors, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Coral Springs, Florida. With existing locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fat Boyz Barbecue is expanding its footprint to bring their award-winning barbecue delights closer to barbecue enthusiasts in the Coral Springs area.

The newest location will continue the tradition of serving up mouthwatering BBQ dishes that have made them a fan favorite. The Coral Springs community can look forward to savoring a diverse menu that caters to all tastes. From tender St. Louis-style baby back ribs and juicy pulled pork to savory brisket and flavorful chicken, the new location will offer an array of expertly prepared dishes that capture the essence of true Southern barbecue.

At Fat Boyz Barbecue, the focus is always on the food. But it's not just the food that sets them apart — it's the people. Their team embodies the spirit of true hospitality, ensuring every guest who walks through the doors of the Coral Springs location will be welcomed with genuine Southern warmth. Fat Boyz Barbecue takes pride in creating an inviting atmosphere where customers can relax, indulge in delicious barbecue, and create lasting memories with friends and family.

Don't miss the chance to enjoy the magic of Fat Boyz Barbecue at their Coral Springs location. Whether you're a barbecue connoisseur or just looking for a delicious meal, everyone is invited to join this authentic Southern barbecue experience that will delight the taste buds and warm the soul.

As Fat Boyz Barbecue continues to grow and expand, their commitment to providing top-notch barbecue and unparalleled hospitality remains unwavering. Browse the Fat Boyz Barbecue menu or find additional information about their newest location at fatboyzbarbecue.com .

About Fat Boyz Barbecue:

Fat Boyz Barbecue is a cherished Southern barbecue destination, renowned for its authentic flavors and warm hospitality. With multiple locations in Florida, Fat Boyz Barbecue offers a diverse menu featuring slow-smoked ribs, succulent pulled pork, and other BBQ favorites, all prepared with a commitment to quality and tradition. Committed to community engagement and creating lasting memories, Fat Boyz Barbecue invites guests to savor the essence of Southern barbecue and become part of their extended barbecue family. Find more information at fatboyzbarbecue.com .

Contact Information

Name: Jarael Holston

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (954) 415-4810

SOURCE Fat Boyz Barbecue