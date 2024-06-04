Fat Brain Toy Co. Celebrates Two Play Award Wins

Certified Play Experts from across the country reveal winners at 2024 ASTRA conference

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) has revealed its Play Awards finalists, chosen from more than 600 products submitted across 18 categories. Nebraska-based toy company Fat Brain Toy Co. took home awards in two of those categories including Pretend Play and Science.

The Pretendables School Set was chosen as the winner in the Pretend Play category. One of 12 imaginative play sets in the Pretendables range, the School Set provides children with all the tools they need to emulate a real classroom including a magnetic blackboard, letters, numbers, flashcards, a calendar, a world map, and more, all stored in a sturdy travel-friendly school desk.

Previously a Toy of the Year Finalist at the New York Toy Fair, Air Toobz was recognized as the Play Award winner in the Science category. A STEM-inspired toy for all ages, Air Toobz allows kids to "play with air". Extending the popularity of Air Toobz, Fat Brain also introduced at ASTRA a new accessory set that will provide even more opportunities for experiential learning.

"We have always been huge proponents of the concept of toys being the tools of childhood," explained Karen Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "Both Pretendables and Air Toobz are perfect examples of toys that are not only fun but instrumental to a child's development."

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com .

