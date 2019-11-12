Fat Brain Toy Co. Competing Against Billion Dollar Toy Brands with Three Toy of the Year Nominations
Timber Tots, InnyBin, and OombeeBall to compete with industry heavyweights for Toy Association's Top Award
Nov 12, 2019, 09:00 ET
ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toy Co., an independent toy-maker based in Elkhorn, Nebraska, received three Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations for 2020 by The Toy Association. Frequently referred to as The Oscars® of the toy industry, the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards recognizes the top playthings each year in 16 different categories.
Fat Brain Toys' three nominations are unusual for a billion reasons. Of the top 10 nominated toy brands, six are billion dollar companies, three are multi-hundred million dollar companies, and then there's the upstart Fat Brain Toy Co.
"If you like underdog stories, there's no better example than this year's TOTY competition," said Mark Carson, Fat Brain's President and Co-Founder. "In an era where success is largely measured by gross revenue, we're grateful to be recognized for our quality and innovative toy design."
The three Fat Brain Toy Co. TOTY Award finalists include Timber Tots in the Playset category, InnyBin in the Infant/Toddler category, and OombeeBall in the Specialty Toy category.
The multiple Toy of the Year nominations come on the heels of other notable awards for the company in 2019, including being named the Toy Manufacturer of the Year by the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association.
The winners of the 2020 TOTY Awards will be unveiled at the 117th North American International Toy Fair taking place in New York City from February 22-25, where Fat Brain Toy Co. will unveil its newest toys and games.
For More Information on the Toy of the Year Awards:
http://www.toyawards.org
About Fat Brain Toy Co.
Fat Brain Toy Co. is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toy Co. creates and curates quality toys and games that inspire kids to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toy Co.'s products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toy Co. is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Contact:
Danielle Parde
danielle@fatbraintoys.com
SOURCE Fat Brain Toy Co.
Share this article