Fat Brain Toy Co. Nabs Multiple Honors at Annual ASTRA Marketplace & Academy

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toy Co., one of the nation's leading independent toy companies, was recognized today for both product innovation and manufacturing excellence at the specialty toy industry's largest gathering of retailers and manufacturers.

The American Specialty Toy Retailers Association (ASTRA) kicked off their annual Marketplace & Academy by recognizing leading retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and young professionals who represent the best of the specialty toy industry, as nominated by the ASTRA membership. Represented on stage by eight company representatives, Nebraska-based Fat Brain Toy Co. was named the 2019 Toy Manufacturer of the Year.

"Our annual gathering at Marketplace & Academy is an appropriate time to pause and recognize those leaders who have had a big impact on growing the toy industry," said Kimberly Mosley, president of ASTRA. "Our honorees exemplify what makes the specialty toy industry special: an appreciation for the role of play in healthy child development, a commitment to top-notch service and a willingness to help others in the industry succeed."

During the same meeting, five different products manufactured by Fat Brain Toy Co. were awarded the coveted "Best Toys for Kids Award", including:

Playviator in the Pretend Play: Vehicles category

Yeti or Not! in the Games: Under 7 category

RollAgain Sorter in the Infant & Toddler category

Morphy in the Games: Family category

Timber Tots Tree House in the Pretend Play: Imaginary category

Products granted the Best Toys for Kids Award are regarded as "the year's top picks from America's play experts". The winners are selected from hundreds of nominations in 17 different categories from a national network of grassroots play experts.

"Our number one mission is developing meaningful toys and games for kids, and with validation like this, we feel like we're right on target" explained Mark Carson, Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "We are truly humbled by these awards and grateful to our retail partners for their belief in our unique approach to toy design."

Already looking to the future, Fat Brain Toy Co. also introduced four new products available to ASTRA retailers for Holiday 2019, including:

InnyBin - an innovative shape sorter for toddlers

GridBlock - a light-strategy family game for up to four players

SpinnyPins - a dynamic set of five wobbling pins

pipSquigz Ringlets - a set of super-sensory silicone rings for babies and toddlers

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys and games that inspire kids to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

