FAT Deadline: FAT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FAT Brands Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) between March 24, 2022 and May 10, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 6, 2024.

To join the FAT Brands class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3635 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants failed to disclose that Andrew A. Wiederhorn, the Company's Chairman and former CEO, had received improper payments from the Company, exposing FAT Brands to criminal liability; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 6, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

