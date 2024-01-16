F.A.T. International, a lifestyle brand that hails the golden age of motorsport, is set to bring their halo race event from Austria to Aspen. The event will feature some of the world's most exquisite cars racing on snow, embodying the spirit and excitement of the 80s and 90s Motorsport era.

"As a part of our 50th, we were looking for unique ways to share both our legacy and our future - the team at F.A.T International made short work of a tough question," remarked Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America, on behalf of the Mobil 1 brand. "We live for the love of driving, and we're always eager to create memorable experiences for enthusiasts of all kinds. We'll be taking some of the most legendary Mobil 1 cars into a totally new environment, unlike anything the world has seen, made possible by our products. This is truly a showcase of how far our brand has come over the past 50 years, and how we're looking to the future - from both a brand experience and product performance standpoint."

Event Highlights:

Exclusive VIP Experience: Kickstarting on February 8th , the holders of the weekend VIP Ticket a treated to an exclusive behind the scenes tour by Ferdi Porsche and will be the first to experience F.A.T. International lavish hospitality suite and event setup.

Racing on Snow: The main race events will occur at the Tree Farm RFV in Carbondale, CO from February 9th to 10th . Both amateur and professional racers will compete under extreme conditions, showcasing their skills on the snow.

The main race events will occur at the Tree Farm RFV in from . Both amateur and professional racers will compete under extreme conditions, showcasing their skills on the snow. Motorsport History: The event will feature a hand-selected fleet of unique vehicles and stars of the automotive scene, including the Le Mans-winning Porsche GT1-98, which was at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Mobil 1 formulations in the late '90s. Empowering the future of automotive innovations, the Hoonipigasus, a 1,400 horsepower Porsche 917/20, makes a claim that Mobil 1 brand is always ready for what's next.

Exclusive Access: With a very limited number of tickets available, this event promises an exciting behind-the-scenes experience unlike any other.

With a very limited number of tickets available, this event promises an exciting behind-the-scenes experience unlike any other. Curated Programming: Each day concludes with a variety of afternoon and evening activities and lavish parties around Aspen , including the Porsche x F.A.T. Evening Extravaganza where drivers and VIP guests will celebrate the enduring allure of motorsport.

Tickets and participation:

Tickets for the F.A.T. Ice Race Aspen Driven by Mobil 1 are available now at https://www.tixr.com/groups/fat-int. As quantity is extremely limited, interested parties are encouraged to purchase promptly.

Please note, racing drivers have already been selected by F.A.T. and its partners and no further entrants are permitted.

To learn more about F.A.T. International, visit www.fat-international.com/aspen or follow along on Instagram at @fat.international

About F.A.T. International:

Formerly a French logistics company with a rich history in motorsport sponsorship, F.A.T. International has been reimagined as an automotive lifestyle brand. Inspired by the legendary Porsche 962, which won the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans under the F.A.T. banner, the brand seeks to revive the spirit of the 80s and 90s automotive scene.

About Mobil 1:

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Mobil 1 products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Join us on social @mobil1. For the love of driving.

The legacy of Ice Racing:

The tradition of the Ice Race, which began in Zell am See in 1952, was an event in honor of Prof. Ferdinand Porsche. The Porsche family remains closely associated with this legacy and the region of Austria. Ferdi Porsche, Prof. Porsche's great grandson, is one of the creative minds behind the F.A.T. brand and has played a pivotal role in the revival and transformation of this historic event.

Join us in Aspen for a celebration of speed, style and the golden age of motorsport.

Press Contact: [email protected]

