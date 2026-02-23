FAT INTERNATIONAL BRINGS FAT ICE RACE TO BIG SKY, MONTANA FEBRUARY 27-28

Official Partners Porsche Cars North America, Bentley, All Conditions Gear, Mobil 1 and Red Bull Among Others to Unveil Special Activations, Stunts and New Collaborative Merch Collections.

Don Toliver, Daniel Arsham, Sara Choi, Emelia Hartford, Jeff Zwart, and Others to Participate in Weekend's Races

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAT International, the motorsports and lifestyle company founded by entrepreneur and CEO Ferdi Porsche, will return to the U.S. this month with its annual FAT Ice Race, hosted on February 27–28 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Following its historic roots in the Austrian Alps and its U.S. debut in Aspen in 2024, with the on-the-ground partnership of Lone Mountain Land Company in Montana, FAT Ice Race Big Sky expands the brand's stateside presence, bringing together drivers, creators, innovators and spectators for a winter pilgrimage centered on motorsport, design and alpine culture.

The weekend will unfold as a two-day celebration of car culture, showcasing a curated field of more than 50 vehicles competing across multiple racing formats, with an additional 50 on display throughout the event grounds. Programming will feature hot laps, show drives, and high-energy stunt performances, including aerial demonstrations and precision showcases from Red Bull. Set against the backdrop of one of the American West's most iconic mountain destinations, the event brings together engineering icons, rising talent, and motorsport legends for a one-of-a-kind gathering.

A curated lineup of drivers will take select cars to the ice over two days of racing, including multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver, renowned visual artist Daniel Arsham, professional drift racer Sara Choi, off-road racer, Christopher Polvoorde, actress, TV host and race car driver Emelia Hartford and photographer, filmmaker and director, Jeff Zwart among others.

"Bringing FAT Ice Race to Montana is super special and Big Sky offers the perfect playground to continue the spirit we built in Zell am See," said Ferdi Porsche, founder of FAT International. "There's nothing quite like driving incredible cars on a frozen track, embracing the chaos, and celebrating car culture with old and new friends in an environment like this."

The weekend will kick off with a special "FAT CARS, BIG SKY" pre-race meet-up on Thursday February 26 from 4-7 PM at Big Sky's Town Center Plaza. Open to the public with free admission, the community get together will showcase a curated highlight selection of rare cars from FAT International friends and partners that guests will be able to see more of throughout the weekend. FAT International executives, brand partner spokespeople, and more will be available to connect one-on-one with guests over food, coffee, music, and automotive passion.

FAT Ice Race Big Sky will also welcome a suite of sponsors and partners such as Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), Bentley, Clarios, JP Morgan, Mobil 1, Moët Hennessy, ACG, ⁠Nissan, ⁠Red Bull, ⁠Rivian and others to bring an array of immersive on-site activations and collaborative elements to life.

This year, ACG (All Conditions Gear) - Nike's dedicated outdoor-performance brand - will show up on the ground in Big Sky for those who seek the challenge, adventure and connection of thriving in the wild. In their FAT Ice Race debut, ACG will present Man vs. Machine—an ACG experience that pushes the limits of human potential on the FAT Ice terrain, as ACG Racing Department athlete Liam Meirow goes head-to-head with the All Conditions Test Vehicle in a race to defy the odds.

Bentley will bring the Bentayga X Concept stateside following its debut at FAT Ice Race Zell am See earlier this year. The vehicle carries a Bambino-sized kart, used in the FAT Karting League, representing the start of a long-term partnership between Bentley and FAT International.

Additionally, FAT International's brand new FAT Racing Department will bring their first-ever F4 Car ahead of their entry into British Formula 4 this spring.

PCNA will also host Ice Race fans throughout the weekend with a custom nail bar, warm beverages and fire pits alongside a larger-than-life sculpture commissioned specially for this occasion. Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver joins the FAT Ice Race Big Sky as guest of Porsche Cars North America driving his 911 Dakar.

Clarios will be joined by professional off-road racer, Christopher Polvoorde to participate in the weekend's programming. Polvoorde will be showcasing a Ford Raptor American Trophy Truck custom designed to race the Baja 1000.

Nissan will be bringing actress, TV host and race car driver Emelia Hartford to participate in the event's races.

For hi-res images, visit here (photo credit: FAT International). For more information, visit fat-international.com/pages/ice-race-2026-big-sky or @fat.icerace.

About FAT Ice Race

First held in 1952 on the frozen lake of Zell am See, Austria, the FAT Ice Race transformed winter racing into a cultural spectacle, featuring high-speed drifting on ice and the daring Alpine tradition of skijoring. After becoming a staple of Alpine culture, the race went dormant in the 1970s before being revived decades later by Ferdi Porsche, who reimagined the event for a new generation. Today, FAT Ice Race uniquely blends motorsport, car culture and entertainment into one of the world's most visually striking and culture-forward racing experiences.

About FAT International

FAT International is a motorsport, fashion and lifestyle brand, having built a strong presence by connecting car culture with design, innovation and community. From outstanding offline experiences like the FAT Ice Race and FAT Mankei to new talent initiatives such as the FAT Karting League and FAT Racing, FAT International has evolved into a global platform shaping the future of the modern motorsport world. For more information, visit fat-international.com or @fat.international.

About Lone Mountain Land Company

Lone Mountain Land Company (LMLC) was formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor Capital Partners to manage the planning, entitlement, building, marketing, operations, and the sale of premier real estate in and around Big Sky, Montana. LMLC has primarily focused on the world-class hospitality, residential, and ski and golf communities of Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and Moonlight Basin. The company is also responsible for the development, sales, and marketing of Montage Big Sky and One&Only Moonlight Basin. Alongside our private and public partners, LMLC strives to develop communities with enduring qualities that resonate with future generations, while meaningfully protecting and enhancing the surrounding natural environment. Additionally, LMLC is dedicated to the advancement of Big Sky's Town Center, through future planning, fostering non-profit collaborations, and developing affordable housing. Please visit: www.lonemountainland.com.

