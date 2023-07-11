Fat Joe to Headline ColorComm Circle Awards After Party at 8th Annual ColorComm Conference

ColorComm Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Corporation, the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industry will host the ColorComm Circle Awards After Party featuring Fat Joe.

The special performance will be held on opening night of ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference on Wednesday, July 26,2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

The Bronx-born, GRAMMY-nominated rap artist, Fat Joe is widely recognized for his impact in the hip-hop industry as one of the first Latino rap superstars.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fat Joe to the ColorComm Conference and to the ColorComm community. Many artists use hip-hop as a platform to convey messages of political discourse and the changing economy. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at our conference is a reminder that we should uplift and honor the impact our communities have had on culture," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm Corporation.

Fat Joe's performance is one of many conference activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Conference sessions include a multi-generational conversation on how the hip-hop industry has diversified over the years presented by AARP.

Prior to the ColorComm Circle Awards After Party, ColorComm will honor seven industry change makers at the ColorComm Circle Awards, the only awards ceremony to honor women of color in communications.

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat connecting more than 400 executive leaders from across the communications, marketing, advertising, and digital industries.

About ColorComm Corporation:

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

