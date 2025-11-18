FAT KARTING LEAGUE UNVEILS FUTURE OF FORMULA 4 WITH YOUTH FINALISTS COMPETING AT WORLD FINALS RACES IN WILLOW SPRINGS, CALIF., DECEMBER 14

Grassroots Venture founded by Formula 1 Engineer Rob Smedley and Ferdi Porsche Paves Pathways for Youth to Access a Fully Funded Formula 4 Drive

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FAT International announced that its grassroots youth racing initiative, FAT Karting League (FKL), will host the 2025 World Finals at Willow Springs International Raceway on December 14 - the league's first-ever final in the U.S. The event brings together the top young drivers from the United Kingdom and United States to race for a fully funded Formula 4 season.

FAT KARTING LEAGUE UNVEILS FUTURE OF FORMULA 4 WITH YOUTH FINALISTS COMPETING AT WORLD FINAL RACE IN WILLOW SPRINGS, CALIF., DECEMBER 14

Inspired by the desire for change and diversity in the industry, the league was formed on a mission to democratize access to racing. Co-founded by Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley and Ferdi Porsche, CEO of FAT International, FKL is specifically designed to eliminate high costs of entry, promote talent, and provide inclusive pathways for the most promising youth drivers aged 5 to 17 to participate in professional motorsport.

"FKL is for kids who are unable to break into the sport due to the incredible costs associated with it," said Rob Smedley, founder and co-owner of FKL. "I truly believe there are future pros out there who just need the opportunity to compete and show their skills, and that is what FKL is about."

The league offers standardized electric race karts, an arrive-and-drive format, and a merit-based competition structure for its participants. Drivers compete in Regional and Pro Championships across the U.K. and U.S., progressing through three age classes: Bambino (5–8), Cadet (8–13), and Junior (12–17).

More than 100 of the best youth drivers from the U.K., the Midwest U.S., and California will race to win major rewards - including a fully funded seat in the FIA British Formula 4 Championship for Junior drivers.

Through a combination of structured competition and youth mentorship, the league nurtures young talent from their first lap to the Formula 4 starting grid and beyond. The league's international scope represents one of the most accessible and inclusive pathways to professional motorsport.

FKL seasons cost $3,000–$7,000, a fraction of the $125,000+ typically required for karting. All competitors race in identical 48V electric karts designed by former Formula 1 engineers to ensure equal performance, safety, and fairness.

"The goal of FAT Karting League is to change the high barrier to entry in motorsports and serves to democratize the opportunity for a wider range of people," said Ferdi Porsche, founder of FAT International and co-owner of FKL. "We are giving underrepresented kids the chance to find success in a normally restrictive sport."

This year's Finals have organically shaped into a U.S. versus U.K. showdown - a dynamic embraced by fans and families across both regions. With FKL expanding into 5 new global markets in 2026, future Finals will feature an even broader and more diverse field of drivers competing for the top prize.

The 2025 World Finals will serve as a milestone moment in FAT International's global movement to democratize speed, expand youth participation, and build a more diverse future for motorsport.

Media credentials: Apply HERE

Hi-res images: Download HERE

More information: www.fat-kartingleague.com

About FAT Karting League

FAT Karting League (FKL) is an international youth motorsport program built to democratize access to racing. Founded by Ferdi Porsche and Rob Smedley, FKL provides young drivers aged 5–17 with professional-grade electric race karts, transparent pricing, and a structured competition pathway. The league's arrive-and-drive format eliminates the need for private kart ownership while ensuring equal performance across participants. With competitions across the U.K. and U.S., FKL culminates in the annual World Finals, where top racers compete for prizes including management contracts and a funded Formula 4 seat.

About FAT International

FAT International is a motorsport, fashion and lifestyle brand, having built a strong presence by connecting car culture with design, innovation and community. From outstanding offline experiences like the FAT Ice Race and FAT Mankei to new talent initiatives such as FAT Karting League and FAT Racing, FAT International has evolved into a global platform shaping the future of the modern motorsport world. For more information, visit fat-international.com or @fat.international .

SOURCE FAT Karting League