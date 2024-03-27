Fat Quarter Shop Steps Up to Support Make-A-Wish Foundation and Support the Cause

Leading online quilting company Fat Quarter Shop Hosts Moonbeams Charity Quilt Along & Stitch Along to help raise over $100,000 for Central Texas Kids.

KYLE, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fat Quarter Shop, a leading online retailer in the crafting sector, announces its decision to lead a fundraiser to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation by raising money for its annual goal of over $100,000 to help kids in Central Texas facing critical illnesses. Proudly partnering with Moda Fabrics, the company will match up to $30,000 in donations for this worthy cause.

Quilters from around the world are joining Fat Quarter Shop and Moda Fabrics to raise money for Make-A-Wish of Central & South Texas through their Moonbeams Charity Quilt Along. They're encouraging quilters and non-quilters alike to help them reach their goal of $100,000. Anyone can participate by visiting Fat Quarter Shop's Make-a-Wish campaign page and donating before September 1, 2024. https://www.fatquartershop.com/block-of-the-months/moonbeams-charity-quilt-and-stitch-along Quilters from around the world are joining Fat Quarter Shop and Moda Fabrics to raise money for Make-A-Wish of Central & South Texas through their Moonbeams Charity Quilt Along. Help kids just like Adelaide experience the joy that a special wish can bring (shown with Kimberly Jolly) Anyone can participate by visiting Fat Quarter Shop's Make-a-Wish campaign page and donating before September 1, 2024. https://www.fatquartershop.com/block-of-the-months/moonbeams-charity-quilt-and-stitch-along

The Moonbeams Charity Quilt Along & Stitch Along began in March 2024 and runs through September 1, 2024. Designed by the Fat Quarter Shop, the Moonbeams quilt features an elegant nightscape with a navy backdrop, nocturnal birds and blooms, and an array of colors. Participants will make the identical quilt over a period of months via the online quilt-along.

Those interested in participating can visit the Fat Quarter Shop blog to find free quilt block patterns for the Moonbeams Quilt Along, which can be downloaded and printed on the first Friday of each month. Owner Kimberly Jolly will also provide tips for assembling the blocks on her dedicated YouTube channel. Participants are encouraged to donate $10 for the use of each free quilt pattern or a total of $50.

"We are thrilled to continue the tradition of supporting Make-A-Wish," says Jolly. "In 2023, we raised nearly $114,000 for the cause. It is a great opportunity to help these children who are going through some difficult times, and we are grateful to be a part of the event."

The Fat Quarter Shop has organized the annual event since 2014. The company has helped raise over $733,000 and has granted over 110 wishes to sick children.

In business for over two decades, the Fat Quarter Shop is an online retailer specializing in selling a range of quilt and cross stitch supplies, with new product updates posted on its website daily. The company has also published over 50 books and hundreds of patterns related to quilting and cross-stitching under its subsidiary company, It's Sew Emma. The Fat Quarter Shop has over 1 million followers across various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Based in Kyle, Texas, Fat Quarter Shop is an online retailer launched in 2003 by Kimberly Jolly. Known for its wide selection of products and precut fabrics, quilt kits, patterns, books, and other quilting and cross stitch supplies, the company offers over 40,000 products, including nearly 20,000 different fabrics. Additionally, the family-run business provides quilt clubs, an informative blog, free quilt patterns, and live weekly tutorials online via its YouTube channel, where Jolly interacts with thousands of quilters and cross-stitchers.

