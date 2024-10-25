Fatal Houston Helicopter Collision with Tower

Slack Davis Sanger Aviation Expert Weighs in on Dangerous Obstacles for Pilots

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent Houston fatal helicopter crash, which resulted from a collision with a communications tower, underscores the dangers of obstacles to pilots in an urban area. A preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the federal agency with lead responsibility for investigating aviation accidents, is expected to be released soon.

Aviation attorney Mike Slack, former engineer at the NASA Johnson Space Center, and a board-certified lawyer in Aviation Law, has handled similar accident cases and offers observations on the primary issues that investigators will seek to unravel. According to Slack, the focus will be on why the pilot did not see and avoid the tower before the collision. Federal regulations specify lighting requirements for towers and investigators will determine whether the tower was properly illuminated at the time of the collision. Investigators will also review air traffic control communications, radar data and transponder emissions from the helicopter to ascertain the route of the helicopter and determine if the pilot was in touch with air traffic controllers and whether the pilot was compliant with controllers' instructions. The tower is noted on navigation charts used by pilots flying in visual conditions. Slack is optimistic that investigators should be able to determine why the helicopter pilot was unable to avoid colliding with the tower. Some insight into the NTSB's assessment may be revealed in the upcoming preliminary report. He also adds that the NTSB may issue safety recommendations because of this accident.

Mr. Slack has handled numerous cases involving the make and model of the helicopter involved in the accident, the Robinson R-44. In fact, Mr. Slack forced Robinson to make prospective and retroactive design changes in the fuel system of the R-44 to make the helicopter more resistant to dispersal of fuel as part a settlement in a multiple death case involving a post-impact fire. Slack has handled several helicopter collisions and wire-strike cases involving helicopters in Texas and in other states. He represented the family of officer Jason Knox who was killed in the fatal crash of a Houston Police Department helicopter in May 2020. To date, Mr. Slack has litigated or tried aviation cases in state or federal courts in 36 states.

Since 1993, Slack Davis Sanger has been serving clients nationally and internationally, with a combined experience of more than 150 years. Slack Davis Sanger has extensive experience in litigation involving a diverse range of aircraft crashes from major airline disasters, charter, air ambulance, air tour and business aviation.

SOURCE Slack Davis Sanger