Fatal Seattle Car Accidents Nearly Double: CCD Law Firm Publishes Car Accident Study

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 2019 and 2020, the occurrence of fatal car accidents in Spokane, Washington nearly doubled. CCD Law, a Spokane based personal injury law firm, published their Spokane Car Accident Statistics 2020 study in an effort to raise awareness of the fatal accident trend as well as other auto accident statistic figures.

The Spokane Car Accident Statistics 2020 study provides data, charts, and analysis for overall traffic collisions, fatal auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, and bicycle accidents.

While 2020 saw a decrease in total cars on the roadways, some surprisingly disturbing trends emerged among some accident types. These included an increase in total fatal accidents, increase in fatal pedestrian accidents, increase in motorcycle accident victims, and others.

For the complete study including charts and data sources, please see https://ccdlaw.com/spokane-car-accident-statistics-2020/.

CCD Law is a personal injury law firm that represents residents of Spokane and eastern Washington. Crary, Clark, Domanico, & Chuang, PS, have a combined 65 years of experience successfully handling complex personal injury cases in Spokane and the surrounding communities.

SOURCE Crary, Clark, Domanico, & Chuang, PS