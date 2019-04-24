Fatbeam Sees Growth During 2019 E-Rate Season

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first quarter of 2019 ends, school districts and libraries across the Pacific Northwest have chosen Fatbeam, a Fiber Provider, for their E-Rate solutions. Fatbeam won contracts totaling $13.3MM this season.

Notable E-Rate contracts won by Fatbeam this season include Auburn and North Kitsap School districts as well as the Spokane County Library, in Washington. Fatbeam also secured several deals across Idaho and Oregon, including the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

"The E-Rate season at Fatbeam is always an exciting time of the year in that not only does it drive financial success it also opens up new markets in which Fatbeam will operate," said Fatbeam CEO Gregory Green. "Last year our SW Region grew in Nevada and Arizona and this year Oregon and Washington were the contributors to new development. I take tremendous pride in our E-Rate successes because I truly believe we have one of the best E-Rate teams any company could have."

The E-Rate program allows schools and libraries to request funding from the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), which is under the FCC. These school districts and libraries can then use this funding to build out fiber infrastructure in their districts.

Today's advanced multimedia learning resources require superior, reliable network infrastructure. Fatbeam builds fiber networks that offer wide area connectivity and dedicated internet access to these school districts and library branches which increases their bandwidth and speed. Having high-bandwidth is imperative for school districts to support their growth; with Fatbeam's dedicated fiber infrastructure they no longer need to rely on other providers that oversubscribe their networks.

Once a fiber backbone is put in place for a school district, Fatbeam continues to further its investment by expanding its fiber network in the local business community. This often stimulates the economy and allows businesses the ability to grow.

About Fatbeam:

Fatbeam is the industry leader in the western U.S. in delivering fiber infrastructure for best-in-class connectivity to schools, businesses, healthcare, and governments in rural and mid-sized communities. The company operates networks in over 40 markets spanning Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada, and moving soon to New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.fatbeam.com.

For additional information:

Phil Siemens – Marketing Coordinator

phil@fatbeam.com

(Direct) 208.758.7029 or (Cell) 208-660.5507

SOURCE Fatbeam

Related Links

https://www.fatbeam.com

