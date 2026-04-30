FATBOY® DROPS THREE NEW FROZEN ICE CREAM TREATS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

The lineup includes S'mores and Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwich Pops, plus a new Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich rolling out now in freezer aisles nationwide

RICHMOND, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBoy®, America's #1 Ice Cream Sandwich, is serving up three all-new treats made with 100 percent real ice cream ahead of summer and once fans get their sticky fingers on these crave worthy flavors - self-control will be officially out the window. The latest lineup reimagines nostalgic dessert favorites with rich layers and satisfying textures, delivering a playful twist that was worth waiting for, including:

New flavors from FatBoy Ice Cream: S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich Pop, Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich, Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwich Pop

S'mores Ice Cream Sandwich Pop (4-Pack) - Marshmallow-flavored ice cream sandwich dipped in a chocolatey coating and rolled in graham cracker crumbles, bringing all the nostalgic, campfire-inspired flavor consumers love into a perfectly indulgent pop. No fire needed!

(4-Pack) - Marshmallow-flavored ice cream sandwich dipped in a chocolatey coating and rolled in graham cracker crumbles, bringing all the nostalgic, campfire-inspired flavor consumers love into a perfectly indulgent pop. No fire needed! Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwich Pop (4-Pack) - Vanilla ice cream sandwich with a rich caramel swirl, dipped in chocolatey coating and rolled in crunchy waffle cone pieces, bringing the classic scoop shop experience into a sweet-meets-crunch, texture-packed treat.

(4-Pack) - Vanilla ice cream sandwich with a rich caramel swirl, dipped in chocolatey coating and rolled in crunchy waffle cone pieces, bringing the classic scoop shop experience into a sweet-meets-crunch, texture-packed treat. Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich (6-Pack) - Rich chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two classic chocolate wafers, spotlighting a flavor that (despite its popularity) has rarely taken center stage in the ice cream sandwich aisle.

Following strong consumer demand for last year's ice cream sandwiches and pops, FatBoy continues to build on its legacy of delivering indulgent frozen novelties that have made it a household favorite.

"These new flavors reflect how we're continuing to evolve the frozen novelty category," said Russell Stokes, CEO of Casper's Ice Cream, the brand behind FatBoy. "We saw an opportunity to take flavors we know people can't live without and reimagine them in new, exciting ways – bringing together nostalgic favorites, fresh formats and the texture-rich indulgence consumers are craving."

The new flavors are available now at major retailers nationwide, including, but not limited to: Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Giant Food and WinCo. The FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches (6-packs) and Sandwich Pops (4-packs) are expected to retail for an average of $5.99 per package; however, pricing is at the sole discretion of individual retailers.

To find FatBoy products near you, visit www.fatboyicecream.com/where-to-buy/ and follow the fun on Instagram @fatboyicecream and Facebook @FatBoyIceCream.

About FatBoy

FatBoy, America's #1 Ice Cream Sandwich, is a beloved ice cream brand known for its extra thick, creamy and indulgent frozen treats. Most recently, the FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwich Pops were recognized by Progressive Grocer with an 'Editors' Picks Award' and named a finalist for the FoodBev World Food Innovation Awards, further cementing the brand's reputation for innovation in the frozen novelty space. Today, FatBoy continues to thrive as part of Casper's Ice Cream, headquartered in Richmond, Utah. With a century of experience, FatBoy remains committed to staying true to its original recipes and high-quality ingredients, sharing its iconic treats with ice cream lovers nationwide.

About Casper's Ice Cream

Casper's Ice Cream, founded in 1925, is a frozen novelty company based in Richmond, Utah. Known for crafting premium ice cream products with simple, real ingredients, Casper's brands - including FatBoy®, and Jolly Llama® - are proudly made in the USA and distributed nationwide. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship, family tradition, and full-flavor fun, Casper's continues to innovate while staying true to its focus on real ice cream and craveable flavors.

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SOURCE FatBoy Ice Cream