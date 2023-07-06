FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc) Files for Several Patents Covering its Artificial Intelligence Suite of Products

LZG International, Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, files for several patent families.

FatBrain offers a comprehensive suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that work by plugging into existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products like Quickbooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Slack and Hubspot, as well as hundreds of other applications.

The patents filed cover technologies for Peer Intelligence, Hierarchical AI and Private Data Models. The Peer Intelligence patent family claims dynamic scoring for an entity or asset, quantiled by peer behavior within the context of trade (SIC/NAICS/HS), geo, time-series, other data-guided insight. The Hierarchical AI patent family claims generative systems with emergent controls connecting at least micro-, meso- and macro- entities or assets with the dynamic score at each level. The Private Data Model patent family claims augmented, personalized decision-making for multiple peers using small, private data.

"Many and smart beat large and heavy. Our generative AI technologies align permissioned data of many into simplified data-driven insights for the best personalized outcomes," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI, a reference to U.S. Naval College Prof. John Arquilla's book on modern warfare "Bitskrieg: The New Challenge of Cyberwarfare." Polity Books (2021). "With these powerful, private, generative AI technologies, FatBrain clients, and especially SMEs harness more effective and efficient insights impacting everyday business decisions vs. any siloed F500s or government agencies."

"FatBrain technologies claimed in the patents leverage discoveries from Cognitive Neuroscience to produce effective generative models that learn from small private data. This is in contrast with the traditional AI models —including large language model or LLMs like those in ChatGPT— which need massive amounts of data and learn orders of magnitude slower than humans," added Dr. Rajarshi Das, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and emeritus research fellow at the Santa Fe Institute and IBM Research. "Our work builds on the decades of work in control theory with reinforcement learning and multi-agent cooperation now advanced for example, by the latest generative model research championed by the Google's DeepMind Gemini project."

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India , and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

