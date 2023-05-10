FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) Appoints Michael Moe as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, appointed Mr. Michael Moe as the executive chair of the Board of Directors. FatBrain AI has gained over $44M in TTM revenue, with over 130% average Q/Q growth.

The added role enables Mr. Moe to aid and accelerate the company's growth trajectory across the global business. His proven expertise with innovation, finance and tech at scale will help drive shareholder value, while exceeding market expectations, positioning FatBrain to lead the burgeoning AI Solutions industry.

"I was fortunate we pioneered mobile QR technology working with Harvey Golub and Bob Hurst as executive chairs following their storied Amex and Goldman tenures, respectively," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "I am grateful to add Michael Moe's decades of experience as a growth investor, visionary and entrepreneur to our business as we answer the call of the AI market opportunity."

"FatBrain AI has realized exponential growth over the last year," said Michael T. Moe, founder and CEO of GSV, an early investor in Facebook, Twitter, Palantir, Spotify, Coursera, and Snap. "We are well positioned to advance the corporate controls, governance and broader institutional scrutiny to match FatBrain's growth and the accelerating investor demand in AI markets and values investing globally."

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI):

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

