FATE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 2, 2020 to January 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FATE:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fate-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=37036&from=4

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - FATE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the global collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies that the Company entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the "Janssen Collaboration Agreement") was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Fate you have until March 22, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Fate securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FATE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fate-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=37036&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm