Fate of Millions of Veterans' Educational Benefits Lies With Supreme Court

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

08 Nov, 2023, 17:28 ET

Troutman Pepper, Dominion Energy Wrap Oral Arguments in Eight-Year Rudisill Case

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's highest court will now decide whether millions of veterans are eligible to receive expanded educational benefits as oral arguments in Rudisill v. McDonough concluded today. The case was brought by FBI Special Agent James R. Rudisill, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, against the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) and seeks to resolve how many months of educational benefits a veteran is entitled to under two different GI Bills.

Eight years ago, Timothy McHugh, of Troutman Pepper, and David DePippo, of Dominion Energy, began representing Mr. Rudisill pro bono. Now before the U.S. Supreme Court, Troutman Pepper attorneys Misha Tseytlin, Kevin LeRoyAbbey Thornhill, Trey Smith, Sean Dutton, and Carson Cox, among others, joined the team to support Mr. Rudisill's, and many other veterans' cause.

"It was an honor to argue this case, which is deeply important to many of the country's long-serving military veterans, just a few days before Veterans Day," said Tseytlin, who argued the case before the Supreme Court.

"Our team has never wavered in our commitment to ensure the VA follows the law and provides veterans with the educational benefits that Congress intended they receive," said DePippo, who is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

"Today's arguments were a culmination of a long, hard-fought, eight-year battle. We could not be prouder of Jim for first raising his hand when he saw something wrong here, trusting us to help him, and for seeing the case through," added McHugh, who is a U.S. Army veteran.

Rudisill v. McDonough centers on the VA's interpretation of certain administrative provisions of the Post-9/11 GI Bill that Congress enacted in 2008 to provide "enhanced educational benefits" far more generous than the then-prevailing peacetime Montgomery GI Bill. Congress passed the bill in recognition of the "especially arduous" wartime service required of veterans since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"It was important for me to see this case through to the very end because I did not want to give up on obtaining the benefits I earned, and making sure the same is true for all my fellow veterans. We deserve what was promised," Mr. Rudisill said. "I am grateful to my pro bono legal team who has been by my side every step of the way."

The Court is expected to decide the case by its summer recess next year. If Troutman Pepper and Dominion Energy prevail, Mr. Rudisill and approximately 1.7 million (and counting) post-9/11 veterans could be eligible to receive expanded education benefits valued at potentially billions of dollars.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Also from this source

Troutman Pepper Forms Corporate Espionage Response Team

Troutman Pepper Forms Corporate Espionage Response Team

Troutman Pepper has formed a Corporate Espionage Response Team to help clients combat the increasing incidence of corporate espionage — when an...
Troutman Pepper Promotes 26 Partners, 9 Counsel

Troutman Pepper Promotes 26 Partners, 9 Counsel

Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 26 newly elected partners and nine counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and most...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.