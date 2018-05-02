Fathead Enters Strategic Partnership With FlyQuest

"Fathead thrives on providing fans with opportunities to express their team pride in a BIG way, so we are thrilled to partner with FlyQuest, an outstanding organization that cares deeply about their fan base" said Fathead CEO, Robby Hogle. "We love FlyQuest's approach to fan-inspired activations and feel we can further enhance the fan experience. Fathead is committed to the esports space and will continue to grow our presence. We are excited to take our first step with FlyQuest."

The partnership with FlyQuest will incorporate various FlyQuest inspired designs into wall decals, wall murals and big head cutouts. The initial product line is available today at Fathead.com/FlyQuest and soon to be featured on FlyQuest.gg, and at FlyQuest events.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Fathead into the FlyFam," said Scott Pogrow, Head of Business Development at FlyQuest. "Fathead is a market leader in creating life-size wall decals and big heads for major sports and entertainment properties, which now includes esports. Their vision aligns closely with ours of being leaders in providing fans the ability to show off their passion. Our partnership with Fathead allows us to do just that."

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest was established in January, 2017 and has since been a staple in the esports community. Striving to develop a world-class franchise, it became known for its winning culture, talented players, loyal fan base and innovative business practices that have been at the forefront of its philosophy. FlyQuest is committed to help grow esports globally and bring innovative partnerships, sponsorships and fan engagement practices to the industry.

FlyQuest currently operates teams across three different esports titles: League of Legends, Rocket League, and PUBG. FlyQuest was accepted as a permanent partner of the NA LCS in November, 2017.

About Fathead, LLC

Fathead, LLC is the industry leader for authentic, officially licensed sports and entertainment graphics. Fathead gives fans the opportunity to express their passion by bringing their favorite inspiration to life. Fathead carries thousands of images and maintains over 150 license agreements with leading consumer brands across many industries and professional sports leagues. Fathead wall graphics include the signature REAL.BIG. - life-size, high definition wall decals of athletes, stadiums, logos, fan favorite entertainment characters, and more. Fathead Custom Creations including die cut vinyl decals, Big Heads cut outs, vinyl mural graphics, and wrapped canvas put the customer in charge. For more information, visit www.fathead.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathead-enters-strategic-partnership-with-flyquest-300641267.html

SOURCE Fathead, LLC