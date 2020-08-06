Father and daughter start new organization, Dollar For Democracy

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The political landscape today is so bad it makes many people want to scream. But that doesn't do much.

In fact, that's exactly what Taite Ellenson, an 18-year-old starting college in August, told her father while they were out walking. As he railed about the outrageous and unrelenting lies, lack of compassion, and intent to dismantle democracy, she said, "Dad! I agree. But I can't keep complaining - because we don't do anything."

Richard Ellenson was a successful advertising executive who gave up that career after his son was born with Cerebral Palsy and used his marketing and tech talents instead to create speech technology and to advocate for people with disabilities. (Over the years, Richard and Thomas have been featured in various media, including ABC World News Persons of the Week, a NY Times Magazine Cover story, ESPN :60, etc.)

Inspired this time by his daughter, Richard said to her: "How about if we turn daily complaints into daily action? How about if every time someone feels outraged about our president – they don't just complain. They give a dollar." Taite said, "That could work!"

One month later, they are officially launching dollarfordemocracy.org.

Dollars will go to 10 organizations addressing critical issues: electing Biden, supporting Democratic candidates in critical races, spurring voter registration, stopping voter suppression, and sharing compelling social messaging to engage Democrats and get the vote out.

Dollar For Democracy launches with a website, social media, and a Leadership Advisory Council to help determine donation allocations on a forward-looking basis. "Our goal," says Richard, "is to make donations not a one-time occurrence, but an empowering habit. If we do that, we can have a significant impact with our incremental funding."

It is incredibly easy to support Dollar For Democracy . A person donates one dollar with a simple click of a button on the D4D site, Facebook, Instagram, etc. The Ellensons hope people will treat donations like a "swear jar" and hit that button every time they're outraged.

"It's only a dollar each time," says Taite. "But if people get upset as often as we do… that can add up to a lot of money!"

