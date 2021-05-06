Father and Son Launch TruEats Modern Baking Company: Ayurvedic Baked Goods Backed by Modern Nutritional Science

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Surinder Kumar and his son Daven, with over 60 years of combined experience working for the world's biggest CPG brands, have launched TruEats : a line of make-at-home baked good mixes, as well as a zero-calorie sweetener. Expertly designed by Surinder, a food and nutrition scientist, in collaboration with classically-trained chefs, TruEats offers a unique approach that delivers on both nutrition and taste, setting it apart in this growing category.

TruEats launches four new products - Zero Calorie Premium Sweetener, Brownie Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and Dutch Chocolate Muffin & Cake Mix.

Surinder dedicated a decades-long career developing products for major CPG companies. This includes 40 years in senior level Innovation and R&D positions at companies like Quaker Oats, PepsiCo, Warner-Lambert, Mead Johnson and Wrigley, where he helped launch hundreds of products with sales of several billion dollars. After retiring as Chief Innovation Officer for Wrigley, Surinder pursued his passion to create TruEats and enlisted the help of his son, Daven, who brought experience as a food marketer for PepsiCo, Kellogg Co. and Mondelez.

"I've always wanted to combine the ancient Ayurvedic traditions my father taught me, Daven's grandfather, with my nutrition science background to create a product line that every American could benefit from. TruEats has done this. We've turned baked goods into functional foods that can be enjoyed daily," said Surinder. "What really sets our line apart is the taste; we worked with a team of chefs to create recipes that first and foremost taste great — and still kept them naturally gluten-free, sugar-free, high in protein, and high in fiber while also having them be vegan, GMO-free, dairy free and soy free."

This all-new healthy line of baking mixes utilizes traditional Eastern ingredients like chickpeas, buckwheat, moong dal, urad dal, and monk fruit. All of the products in the line have a low Glycemic Index and are made with absolutely no added sugar. The mixes are also free of gluten, grains, dairy, and GMOs, and are 100 percent plant-based and vegan.

Surinder Kumar and his son Daven founded TruEats in hopes to satisfy a need in the market for healthy baked good products that meet a variety of specific diet requirements, while also being so delicious the entire family can enjoy.

TruEats has launched four products:

All products in the line are currently available for purchase online at trueats.com .

About TruEats

Based out of Flower Mound, Texas, TruEats Modern Baking Company is on a mission to create simple, nutritious and tasteful foods that nourish the human body, mind, and spirit by combining ancient wisdom with modern nutrition. All TruEats products are made in the USA.

