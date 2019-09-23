Father and Son Reboot Their Relationship Through Art

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathers and sons don't always get along. Sometimes it's a difference of opinion or a difficult past. In the case of Sam and Brian Frazer, disease got in the way.

Sam Frazer was an accomplished artist, with an education at prestigious art schools and showings of his paintings in New York galleries. Then it all fell apart.

Cartoons With My Dad, the new book from Brian Frazer, author of Hyper-Chondriac Sam and Brian Frazer

In 1977, when his son Brian was 13 years old, Sam's wife Rhoda was diagnosed with MS. For all practical purposes, Brian and his brothers and sisters lost both their parents to the disease: Their mother to terrible pain and disability, and their father, Sam, to caring for Rhoda full time. Sam's family, his job, and his art were set aside while he took care of his wife, for better or for worse.

35 years later, while Brian was visiting his parents in his mother's nursing home, he heard a patient yell, "stop micromanaging me!" On a whim, he asked Sam if he would draw a simple cartoon, two amoebas with a caption MICRO-MICROMANAGING. Sam agreed.

With each line he drew, the old spark returned to Sam's eyes. This began a collaboration between father and son. Brian began emailing Sam with new ideas for cartoons for him to draw, and Sam found a new purpose in life, which was especially important after Rhoda passed away in 2013.

Brian Frazer is a former stand-up comedian and television writer living in Los Angeles. Struggling to make some sense of his life, he found direction in his newly rediscovered relationship with his father. Brian took the story of how he and Sam found each other again and chronicled it in the recently released book, Cartoons With My Dad, sometimes described as "Field of Dreams with Art." The book describes Brian's quest to reboot his connection with his father and in the process find himself.

