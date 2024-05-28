Father and son team up to open Gotcha Covered location

Scott and Connor Farkas to lead Mt. Laurel team

MT. LAUREL, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in New Jersey. Gotcha Covered of Mt. Laurel is owned and operated by Scott and Connor Farkas.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Mt. Laurel and the surrounding areas by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Scott and Connor both have entrepreneurial spirits that will thrive within the Gotcha Covered family," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our franchise culture is a wonderful fit for a father-son team, and I have no doubt their community is going to benefit from their passion and experience."

With backgrounds in business and consumer goods, Scott and Connor Farkas say they're looking forward to the freedom and flexibility a franchise will offer.

"I have experience as a small business owner, and I'm looking forward to taking my entrepreneurship to the next level," Connor Farkas said. "I first approached my father years ago about how we should open a franchise together, but we wanted to wait until the right time. That time is now, and Gotcha Covered is the right opportunity."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

"My uncle and aunt owned a window treatment business, and I always remember my Aunt Ruth saying how she loved turning a blank window or wall into a work of art," Scott Farkas said. "She made all the curtains and drapes herself. I enjoy imagining what customers envision their windows should look like and helping them realize that vision."

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Mt. Laurel, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/western-suburbs/https://www.gotchacovered.com/mt-laurel/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

