Father-Daughter Dermatology Duo Launches Cellular MD: A Bio-Advanced Skincare

"I believe that we need to broaden the dialogue of skincare to include ingredients that lay a strong foundation for skin health, rather than simply addressing ingredients that merely sit on the surface of the skin, sometimes never fully absorbing, and provide minimal protection," said Dr. Ronald Moy. "Sunscreen, for example, is not enough in preventing skin cancers or aging. There are other steps that need to be taken to safeguard skin health. Cellular MD has enabled me to cast a wider net to all customers to provide them with a science-backed skincare system that builds an optimal foundation for their skin health overall, in addition to helping prevent future problems, such as skin or pre-cancers."

The revolutionary formulas are focused on offering natural ingredients, such as barley-derived growth factors that have been proven highly effective and critical in reducing and repairing the signs of sun damage and aging. Cellular MD products combine three primary ingredients to regenerate, protect, and future-proof skin: Circadian Repair Proteins (DNA Repair Enzymes), barley-derived Growth Factors, and Niacinamide. These powerful activators modify skin behavior on a cellular level and heighten the body's effectiveness at restoring natural regeneration and repair mechanisms to reverse skin damage from blue light, sun exposure, stress, poor air quality, and everyday aging. Backed by Dr. Moy's extensive experience in dermatology and endorsed by a global network of dermatologists, doctors, and the Skin Cancer Foundation, Cellular MD offers effective and safe products that are suitable for every age, person, and skin type as personal self-care should be inclusive to everyone. The unique formulations include a High-Impact Serum, Reparative Hybrid Mask, Hydrating Cleansing Mask, Intensive Eye Balm, Daily Shield SPF 30+, and Night Shield Lotion available for $38-$98.

"In today's modern world, products should be both effective and sustainable as skin-safe products deserve to be the first thought, not an afterthought. As a mother and consumer, I am a firm believer in brands that are conscious not only in their mission but in their footprint, which is why we not only have ingredients from natural sources but also recycled and recyclable packaging that works for every member of our family," said Erin Moy.

A brand with community and wellbeing at its core, Cellular MD donates 10% of the proceeds from the Daily Shield Lotion to Camp Sundown, a night camp for children with life-threatening sun sensitivity Xeroderma Pigmentosa, an inherited condition characterized by an extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight. To learn more about Cellular MD and to purchase the new product line, please visit CellularMD.com.

About Cellular MD Bio-Advanced Skincare

Cellular MD Bio-Advanced Skincare is founded by Dr. Ronald Moy, renowned skincare specialist, Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and American College, past president of the American Academy of Dermatology, and Vice President of the Skin Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with his daughter and entrepreneur, Erin Moy. By merging science and cutting-edge formulations, Cellular MD Bio-Advanced Skincare has created a clean beauty line that is innovative, effective, and driven by results of complete skin cell health. The revolutionary plant-based product line is always cruelty, paraben, and dye free.

Media Contact:

Fingerprint Communications

Jessica Meisels | [email protected]

(P) 310.276.7500

SOURCE Cellular MD

Related Links

https://cellularmd.com/

