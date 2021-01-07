Father Joe's Villages Joins Health Center Partners of Southern California

"We are delighted to welcome Father Joe's Villages as a member of Health Center Partners and look forward to helping to strengthen its efforts in providing access to high quality health care to its diverse patient population," said Henry N. Tuttle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Center Partners. "Father Joe's Villages shares our vision as the region's safety net as we work together to address the complex needs and improve the human condition of those living unsheltered in San Diego."

Health Center Partners of Southern California, a family of companies, includes a 17-membership organization of Federally Qualified Health Centers, Indian Health Services Organizations, both urban and sovereign, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, collectively serving 966,000 patients each year, for 3.7 million patient visits each year, at 160 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside, Imperial counties, with the seventh largest provider group in the region.

"Our decision to join HCP is based largely on the strength we get by learning, growing, and working with other health centers in southern California," stated Dr. Jeffrey Norris, Chief Medical Officer, Father Joe's Villages. "Through collaboration, we elevate the health and well-being of everyone in our region. Together, we can build a brighter future for all."

As San Diego's largest homeless services provider, Father Joe's Villages ensures that each person can rediscover hope and leave homelessness behind. To address the complex needs of people who are homeless, the organization provides housing for more than 2,100 people each night, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training, therapeutic childcare and more. For more information, please visit: https://.my.neighbor.org/.

Read Health Center Partners' 2019/2020 Impact Report.

Read Father Joes' Villages 2019 Annual Report.

Media Contact(s):

Brad Fagan – Health Center Partners, Director of Corporate Communications

619-542-4344, [email protected]

Savannah Evans – Father Joe's Villages, Manager of Communication

619-446-2106, [email protected]

SOURCE Health Center Partners of Southern California

