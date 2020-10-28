"Father of Green Medical Nanotechnology" Featured in the Latest Episode of From Campus to Commerce

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has released its sixth video documenting the path from university discovery to public marketplace. This episode in the From Campus to Commerce series highlights silver nanoparticle technology from the University of Missouri (Mizzou) developed by Dr. Kattesh Katti.

Katti is the recipient of the Hevesy Medal, a highly regarded award in Nuclear Sciences and Medicine. He is also globally known as the "Father of Green Medical Nanotechnology."

In the video, Katti is seen in his lab discussing the impetus for his chosen work. "I wanted to create one product with dual actions of antibiotic/anti-viral properties so that people don't have to use several different agents to decontaminate infected areas."

His discoveries have been enormously successful, especially the timely product NanOLife sanitizer, which kills BOTH bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

Over the past three decades, Katti's work has also focused on molecular imaging and therapy in oncology. His gold-based nanomedicine is being used in cancer therapy today. In an NAI webinar earlier this month, he explained that gold, unlike many delivery mechanisms, is non-toxic to the body.

Katti has been recognized by the United Nations/IAEA as the Global Expert in 'Green Nanotechnology' and has won many awards such as the 2016 Person of the Year in Science. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors as well as a professor at Mizzou.

