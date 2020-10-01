Father of Two Aims to Keep Charlotte Students on Track

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping others has always been the focal point of Anurag Singhal's career. His experience working in healthcare research and as a pharmacist allowed him to make an impact through medicine every day. That same drive to make a difference has led to his next career venture as the proud owner and Instructor of Kumon of Charlotte – Rea Farms.

Today, as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Charlotte – Rea Farms Singhal is excited to embark on his next endeavor of creating independent, confident self-learners in his community.

"I believe that Kumon is the perfect medium for me to do something I am passionate about while bringing a positive change in the lives of youth," said Anurag Singhal, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Charlotte – Rea Farms. "One of the most important things about the program to me is that it encourages students to pursue any goal they set for themselves."

When Singhal reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, he was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs with a passion for helping others. Up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"I hope to build a strong foundation for my students and help them develop good work skills and in turn develop them into honest, responsible, and conscientious human beings," said Singhal. "My journey of making a difference in my community through my Kumon Center starts now."

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Kumon of Charlotte – Rea Farms is offering both in-center and virtual options to accommodate area families' needs. Please visit their website for more information.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

SOURCE Kumon North America