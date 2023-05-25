Father-Son Duo Brian & Jesse Kay Launch Podcast: Unpolished Gems, Exploring the Unseen Side of Success

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Brian and Jesse Kay, a dynamic father-son team, announced the launch of their podcast, Unpolished Gems.

This podcast dives into the untold stories of the world's top entertainers, executives, athletes, and entrepreneurs, revealing the raw, unpolished moments that have shaped their journeys and successes. The podcast is a sequel to Jesse's prior shows, 20 Under 20s & Trendsetters. Previous guests include Mark Cuban, Jack Dorsey, Gary Vaynerchuk, Candace Parker, and Adam Schefter, among others.

Jesse Kay is a 22-year-old recent Cornell graduate, entrepreneur, podcast host, and speaker. Now, he's joining forces with his dad and co-host, Brian Kay, the CEO, and co-founder of Strategic Education Technologies, to bring a fresh intergenerational perspective to podcasting.

"With Unpolished Gems, we're tearing back the curtain on success. It's easy to see the outcome, the accomplishment, but we're bringing forward the unseen journey - the grind, the stumbles, the pivotal choices," says Jesse Kay.

Unpolished Gems delves deeper than surface-level success stories, exploring the failures, lessons, and growth behind the triumphs. Each episode features authentic conversations that reveal the relentless spirit found in every real success story.

Brian Kay echoes Jesse's sentiment, "We believe there's immense value in sharing these unpolished moments of success. It's in these raw, real-life stories that we truly learn, grow, and become inspired. By teaming up with Jesse, we're bridging generational perspectives and unpacking the diverse experiences of leaders from across industries."

Unpolished Gems is available on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, or at https://linktr.ee/unpolishedgems

For more information about the podcast or for media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Jesse:
Jesse Kay recently graduated from Cornell University, studying Persuasion and Social Influence. Outside of the classroom, Jesse's work has been featured in the WSJ, ESPN, Inc, and the Dr. Phil Show.

Jesse is the founder of Vyber Media, a digital consulting agency for sports and entertainment businesses. He also co-founded and led the Makin' Lemonade Fund, a 501c3 launched during COVID-19. Kay helped raise over $130,000 in COVID relief over 45 days.

About Brian:
Brian Kay is also a Cornell graduate, a successful 30-year veteran entrepreneur, investor, and business owner who loves mentoring and inspiring young men and women to become their best selves and live an authentic, awesome life.

