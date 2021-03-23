Father-Son Duo From Arizona's EHS Restoration Take Their Catastrophe Response Efforts Across America

PHOENIX, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since EHS Restoration began serving the Valley in 2008, it's been a well-respected leader of the small business community in Phoenix. Known for their exceptional customer service and unmatched quality of work, the father and son team behind EHS Restoration has also demonstrated an outstanding commitment to community service. It's the combination of their charitable efforts and high standards of excellence that have earned the family-owned company a spot on the Best of AZ list from Rankings Arizona for five years running.

Owners of EHS Restoration Company in Louisiana

For most Phoenix restoration companies, the geographical span of their work is limited to the Valley - but for EHS Restoration, becoming Arizona's only restoration company to take their talents beyond state lines was an easy decision. Their highly-trained team jumped into action on five different occasions to provide catastrophe relief to hurricane victims in the American Southeast. They also traveled to California during the record-breaking wildfire season. During the recent freeze in Texas, EHS Restoration was there to help people facing burst pipes and flooded homes.

And their desire to help others doesn't end there: EHS Restoration also helps under- and uninsured individuals in need. Their pro-bono services have made a difference in the lives of countless families, repairing damaged spaces and structures to ensure a safe, comfortable place for people to call home. EHS Restoration also supports the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, providing that even a small business can make a big impact on the world in more ways than one.

As admirable as their charitable efforts may be, equally impressive are the everyday jobs that EHS Restoration takes on throughout the Valley. When unexpected occurs, both home and business owners call on the company, turning to the EHS Restoration team to tackle mold, water damage, fire damage, and big cleanup jobs. Using their extensive experience and state-of-the-art equipment, the company provides 24/7 emergency help whenever - and wherever - disaster strikes. Within just 60 minutes, the team can be on-site and ready to help inspect, clean, restore, and reconstruct virtually any home or business within the greater Phoenix area.

It's difficult to find just one thing that sets EHS Restoration apart from other restoration companies in Phoenix or pinpoint a single reason that Arizona homeowners consistently choose them over other companies throughout the state. What really makes them the state's most widely-trusted service provider (preferred by both customers and insurance companies) is their integrity, compassion, and commitment to their customers. EHS Restoration demonstrates that good business isn't something you can simply learn anywhere; it's something that comes from the heart.

About EHS Restoration

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, EHS Restoration provides a broad range of repair and restoration services throughout the stage, including mold removal, commercial services, cleanup, emergency response, and fire/water damage repair. Veteran-owned and operated, EHS Restoration has Arizona's top-rated restoration company for five years running. Run by a father and son who are deeply dedicated to serving the community, the company partners with numerous local and nationwide charities in addition to performing voluntary, pro-bono work for victims of natural disasters. Fully licensed and insured, EHS Restoration is a fully-certified restorative service provider and a preferred vendor for one of the largest insurance companies in the nation.

