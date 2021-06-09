Father's Day BBQ Gift Guide

DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is coming, but are you stressed about what to get Dad? Of course not! Nobody stresses about Father's Day gifts, because it's so easy: Get stuff for his grill. Dads love grilling!

There is one tiny little challenge: You want to get him something he doesn't already have. But that problem is easily solved this year because the grill company BBQ Dragon has just released 3 brand-spanking-new products that nobody has yet – including dear old Dad.

The Bristle-free Chainmail Grill Brush The Chimney of Insanity Charcoal Chimney and the BBQ Dragon Fan

The "Chainmail" Grill Brush: If you're worried about the danger of swallowing a wire bristle from a grill brush, this patent-pending brush uses links of "chainmail," similar to the chainmail in medieval armor, to clean the grill more safely.

The "Double-Extreme" Grill Light: The world's only double-headed LED grill light, the two super-bright LEDs are mounted on separate goosenecks, so you can light two areas – the grill and your prep surface, for example. Clips anywhere you need bright light.

The Chimney of Insanity "XL" version: BBQ Dragon's popular charcoal chimney works with their BBQ Dragon grill fan to start charcoal in just 2 minutes – and they have just released this "XL" version, which they claim is the largest charcoal chimney in the world.

"We actually design products with Father's Day in mind," says George Prior, head of product development at BBQ Dragon. "We consider this our main holiday, even more than Fourth of July or Christmas. Because no other holiday so specifically focuses on our exact perfect customer."

The new "Chainmail Grill Brush" solves a serious health danger of grilling: the accidental ingestion of steel bristles from grill cleaning brushes. BBQ Dragon's patent-pending brush cleans the grill with a woven net of chain links that are both less likely to break free, and less dangerous if accidentally swallowed.

"The reason we think about Father's Day during product development," says Prior, "is that we want to create grill tools that a customer sees and thinks, 'That's awesome, I want to buy that for my Dad.'"

As a result of the company's emphasis on innovation, their products look very different from other brands of grill accessories. The new "Double-Extreme Grill Light" shows this visual difference: With two separate LED lamps on two long stainless-steel goose necks, the light immediately looks completely different from other grill lights.

All three of the newly added products are available on Amazon.com and online at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes, as well as the company's website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon makes innovative grill tools. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

Contact: George Prior

Archipelago Group

855.524.8068

[email protected]

SOURCE BBQ Dragon

Related Links

http://www.bbqdragon.com

