Father's Day Feast Ideas from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Cooking for a crowd? Two-Bite Burgers are a great option for feeding many and offering a trio of toppings. These easy to prepare sliders are sure to please the palate!





Just what you've been craving! A steakhouse classic simple enough to prepare at home. This protein packed Beef Tenderloin Steak with Blue Cheese Topping provides a tender bite full of flavor and is exactly what Dad wants for Father's Day.





Finally, a mouth-watering burger any man will love! This Maple-Bacon Beer Burger is a grilling sensation topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Dad will thank you for this one.

"I might be a chef, but my Dad is the grill master in our family," said Laura Hagen, senior director, culinary for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Father's Day is the one day of the year I take control of the tongs and grill an amazing meal for him. There's nothing better than sharing a steak or burger hot off the grill with Dad on this special day."

For additional recipes visit http://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.

