Father's Day Gift Ideas From Beer-Soaked Spa Treatments to History-Rich Getaways

MIAMI, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day (June 17, 2018) toss the tie and get creative with gifts from beer-soaked spa treatments to history-rich getaways.

SCUBA's dive boat in front of Hotel Caravelle & Casino Topnotch Resort in Stowe, VT is a perfect spot for family getaways.

For the father who enjoys a cold brew, the spa at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont has crafted a hops-infused spa treatment featuring organically grown hops, Ten Bends Beer brewing techniques and the lotion making skills of Soap Kettle Creations. Hops, long known for its natural skin care qualities including treating dry or stressed skin, contain calming and relaxing properties as well, soothing sore muscles and reducing inflammation. The resort also offers the Bed, Bike, & Brew package which includes accommodations, one mountain bike rental per adult/per stay, a local trail map, and a four pack of Heady Topper, the award-winning craft beer from Stowe's Alchemist Brewery. Details: www.topnotchresort.com, 1-800-451-8686.

Spartanburg, South Carolina is a perfect destination for history buffs. During the Revolutionary War, the Spartanburg area was the location for more battles than almost anywhere else in the United States. Visit the Cowpens National Battlefield where an American militia declared victory in a battle with the British, or sign up for one of the guided walking tours of historical locations offered by the Spartanburg County Historical Association. End a day in in a welcoming guest room at Spartanburg Marriott – conveniently situated within a 5-minute walk of museums, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Follow the Spartanburg Marriott on Facebook @spartanburgmarriott.

For the adventurous and history-loving Dads, head to St. Croix US Virgin Islands and stay at Caravelle Hotel and Casino, located on the boardwalk of the historic, waterfront town of Christiansted, home to Alexander Hamilton. Even if Dad is an experienced diver, or new to the sport, Ed and Molly at SCUBA: St. Croix Ultimate Bluewater Adventures offer lessons as well as trips to dive sea walls, piers, wrecks and reefs. After a thrilling experience underwater, compare notes with Dad over refreshing rum drinks made from local Crucian distilleries at one of the Caribbean's finest watering holes. Details: http://hotelcaravelle.com/

For the fishing fanatic father, get a tackle box and a rod and head to Lemon Tree Inn of Naples, Florida, walking distance to beach fishing and a short drive to the incredible Everglades fishing. Book a charter fishing excursion to the Everglades National Park for back-bay fishing in remote areas of the glades. This will be trip that Dad won't soon forget. Details: http://lemontreeinn.com/

There are so many extraordinary ways to celebrate Dad for Father's Day. Thank Dad for all that he has done with the gift of a memorable experience that can be shared together.

