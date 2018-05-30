Father's Day Revealed as Top Holiday to Gift a Grill

PALATINE, Ill., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 29th annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey reveals that of those who have given a grill as a gift, Father's Day tops the list as the number one special occasion to do so at 35 percent, followed by birthdays (25 percent), house warming parties (18 percent) and Christmas (16 percent).

Other Newsworthy Statistics from the 29th Annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey: