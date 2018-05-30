Father's Day Revealed as Top Holiday to Gift a Grill

PALATINE, Ill., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 29th annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey reveals that of those who have given a grill as a gift, Father's Day tops the list as the number one special occasion to do so at 35 percent, followed by birthdays (25 percent), house warming parties (18 percent) and Christmas (16 percent).
Other Newsworthy Statistics from the 29th Annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey:
Grilling is a Family Affair
- U.S. grill owners plan to pass the grilling torch on to the next generation. Twenty-nine percent have already taught their children how to grill, and nearly one-third (32 percent) plan to do so.
- On average, children are 14 years old when their parents trust them to start taking on the grilling responsibilities.
- The next generation of grillers is hard at work. Fourteen percent of grill owners say their children help with grilling every time or almost every time.
- In households where parents taught their children how to grill and the children are living at home, an impressive one-third (34 percent) help with the grilling chores every time or almost every time.
Father's Day is the fourth most popular day of the year to grill, with 54 percent of grill owners firing up the grill.*
*Source: The 28th annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey.
